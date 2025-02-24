Merz Invites Netanyahu Amid ICC Controversy: A Diplomatic Dilemma

Friedrich Merz, poised to become Germany's next chancellor, announced his invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, promising to circumvent the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant. Merz's gesture underscores Germany's enduring historical ties with Israel, despite the controversial nature of defying international law.

The ICC has charged Netanyahu and others with war crimes in Gaza, prompting complications for EU member states, including Germany, which are obligated to enforce the court's rulings. Germany's Left party criticized the move, labeling it as 'double standards' while highlighting the nation's duty towards international justice.

Merz's stance highlights a diplomatic tightrope, balancing historical responsibilities with legal obligations. The war in Gaza, sparked by a Hamas attack, resulted in significant casualties on both sides, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. This scenario tests Germany's foreign policy amidst complex legal and moral considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)