Macron Emphasizes US-Russia Dynamics at White House

During a joint press conference at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the reengagement of the United States with Russia, describing it as a point of unpredictability for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron underscored the importance of this engagement, particularly emphasizing the dynamics it introduces into international relations.

Furthermore, Macron affirmed France's readiness to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, addressing the ongoing regional security concerns and reaffirming France's commitment to its international allies.

