Left Menu

Mass Resignations Shake Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department

Over 20 civil service employees have quit Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, protesting against the dismantling of crucial public services. Originally part of the U.S. Digital Service under Obama, the staffers cited ideological differences and Musk's management style as reasons for their departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:40 IST
Mass Resignations Shake Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, over 20 civil service employees resigned from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency on Tuesday, accusing the billionaire Trump adviser of attempting to dismantle essential public services. The news sheds light on internal clashes and ideological rifts within government operations.

The mass exodus comprised former members of the United States Digital Service, a unit inaugurated during the Obama administration to rectify the flawed rollout of Healthcare.gov. These employees, who previously held key positions in major tech firms, stated their commitment to public service was in conflict with Musk's managerial approach.

This wave of resignations arrives amid ongoing legal disputes intended to thwart the federal workforce reduction led by Musk under Trump. While the administration seeks to trim government operations, former employees warn of the impending risk to public services, citing a lack of required expertise among replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025