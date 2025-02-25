Mass Resignations Shake Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department

In a significant development, over 20 civil service employees resigned from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency on Tuesday, accusing the billionaire Trump adviser of attempting to dismantle essential public services. The news sheds light on internal clashes and ideological rifts within government operations.

The mass exodus comprised former members of the United States Digital Service, a unit inaugurated during the Obama administration to rectify the flawed rollout of Healthcare.gov. These employees, who previously held key positions in major tech firms, stated their commitment to public service was in conflict with Musk's managerial approach.

This wave of resignations arrives amid ongoing legal disputes intended to thwart the federal workforce reduction led by Musk under Trump. While the administration seeks to trim government operations, former employees warn of the impending risk to public services, citing a lack of required expertise among replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)