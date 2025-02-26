Supreme Court Tackles Reverse Discrimination Amid Trump's Fiscal Maneuvers
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case about reverse discrimination involving Marlean Ames. Meanwhile, House Republicans push Trump's tax agenda and Elon Musk faces challenges in reducing federal spending. Farmers adapt to tariff threats, and Trump proposes a 'gold card' for citizenship.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on reverse discrimination, brought forth by Ohio's Marlean Ames, who claims she faced discrimination for being straight.
Meanwhile, House Republicans advanced President Trump's tax agenda, narrowly passing a controversial bill despite internal dissent.
Elon Musk, tasked by Trump with government downsizing, faces considerable resistance as discussions continue on federal spending. Concurrently, American farmers shift to corn planting in response to tariff threats, and Trump suggests a '$5 million gold card' for citizenship.
