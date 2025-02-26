Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Reverse Discrimination Amid Trump's Fiscal Maneuvers

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case about reverse discrimination involving Marlean Ames. Meanwhile, House Republicans push Trump's tax agenda and Elon Musk faces challenges in reducing federal spending. Farmers adapt to tariff threats, and Trump proposes a 'gold card' for citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Reverse Discrimination Amid Trump's Fiscal Maneuvers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on reverse discrimination, brought forth by Ohio's Marlean Ames, who claims she faced discrimination for being straight.

Meanwhile, House Republicans advanced President Trump's tax agenda, narrowly passing a controversial bill despite internal dissent.

Elon Musk, tasked by Trump with government downsizing, faces considerable resistance as discussions continue on federal spending. Concurrently, American farmers shift to corn planting in response to tariff threats, and Trump suggests a '$5 million gold card' for citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

