Supreme Court Tackles Reverse Discrimination Amid Trump's Fiscal Maneuvers

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on reverse discrimination, brought forth by Ohio's Marlean Ames, who claims she faced discrimination for being straight.

Meanwhile, House Republicans advanced President Trump's tax agenda, narrowly passing a controversial bill despite internal dissent.

Elon Musk, tasked by Trump with government downsizing, faces considerable resistance as discussions continue on federal spending. Concurrently, American farmers shift to corn planting in response to tariff threats, and Trump suggests a '$5 million gold card' for citizenship.

