Trump's Strategic Silence on Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

President Donald Trump on Wednesday remained tight-lipped when asked if the U.S. would oppose a Chinese military takeover of Taiwan. 'I never comment on that,' Trump stated at the White House, sidestepping a controversial geopolitical issue.

During a Cabinet meeting, Trump reiterated his intent to maintain good relations with China, even amidst ongoing tariff disputes. This comes after China's unwavering claim over Taiwan, which has been met with strong opposition from the island. Despite switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979, the U.S. remains Taiwan's key arms supplier and unofficial ally.

The longstanding U.S. policy of 'strategic ambiguity' regarding military response to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan contrasts with former President Joe Biden's clear stance to defend Taiwan. The delicate balance continues as Washington navigates this complex international relationship.

