Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission: Securing U.S. Support

In a strategic move to bolster international support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday the significance of maintaining U.S. assistance amidst upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet Trump, emphasizing in his nightly video address that halting American aid could jeopardize efforts towards peace. 'For me and for all of us in the world, it is important that American aid is not halted. Strength is needed on the path to peace,' he stated emphatically.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy will be visiting Washington on Friday to ink an agreement concerning rare earth minerals. He noted that the accord's success might heavily rely on the outcomes of the discussions with President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)