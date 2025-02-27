Starmer Calls for US 'Backstop' in Ukraine Peace Efforts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appealed to the United States to act as a security 'backstop' for any future European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. He stressed that such support is vital to achieve a permanent peace for Kyiv instead of merely settling for a temporary ceasefire.

During a trip to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Starmer reiterated Britain's commitment to contributing to peace efforts in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the necessity of U.S. backing, noting that since Trump's pivot away from a pro-Ukraine stance, European nations are striving to maintain a unified response.

Diverging views exist in Europe on deploying troops, with France open but Poland opposed. Russia remains against any European peacekeepers. Starmer insists on a 'backstop' from Trump, aiming for security guarantees that would deter future aggression from Russia's President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)