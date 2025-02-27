Trump's New Executive Order Targets Government Spending Efficiency

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Wednesday aimed at enhancing the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting initiatives, according to the White House.

This executive order seeks to revolutionize federal spending related to contracts, grants, and loans by enforcing stringent transparency measures and holding government employees accountable.

The White House emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader agenda to ensure government expenditure aligns with public expectations and delivers value.

(With inputs from agencies.)