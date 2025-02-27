Trump's New Executive Order Targets Government Spending Efficiency
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to enhance the efficiency of government spending, focusing on contracts, grants, and loans. This order aims to improve transparency and accountability among government employees, aligning with the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:12 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Wednesday aimed at enhancing the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting initiatives, according to the White House.
This executive order seeks to revolutionize federal spending related to contracts, grants, and loans by enforcing stringent transparency measures and holding government employees accountable.
The White House emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader agenda to ensure government expenditure aligns with public expectations and delivers value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala's Policing: Allegations and Accountability in Spotlight
YSRCP Demands Accountability for TDP's Unfulfilled Promises
Boeing's Safety Under Scrutiny: Duffy Demands Accountability
Punjab Government's Bold Step Against Corruption: A New Era of Transparency
Aam Aadmi Party Calls for Justice and Accountability in New Delhi Stampede Tragedy