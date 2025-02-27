Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister Fico Steers Coalition Amid Political Tumult

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico seeks to stabilize his leftist-nationalist coalition by proposing a cabinet change and securing support from four independent lawmakers. The government, grappling with resignations and internal disputes, faces public protests over foreign policy perceived as pro-Russian.

Robert Fico

In a bid to stabilize his shaky leftist-nationalist coalition, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico submitted a proposed cabinet change and a declaration of support from four unaffiliated lawmakers to the president on Thursday. The move is seen as essential after months of internal disputes and defections that weakened the government's grip on the 150-seat parliament.

Fico's coalition initially won 79 seats in the 2023 elections but lost ground following resignations and expulsions from the nationalist SNS party and the centrist HLAS party. On Thursday, Fico announced a cabinet proposal that guarantees his government a narrow 76-seat majority, setting the stage for further coalition restructuring.

Despite public protests against his government's perceived pro-Russian foreign policy, Fico maintains that Slovakia's direction is aligned with EU and NATO standards. He has accused opposition forces of attempting to destabilize his government, while opponents deny the claims, blaming him for unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

