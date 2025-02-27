Left Menu

Jharkhand's Battle for Fair Allocation: CM Soren's Strong Stand Against BJP

Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP-led Centre of financial discrimination against Jharkhand, citing unfair fund distribution. He rebutted rumors about his health spread by opposition and denounced their disruption over alleged illegal sand sales, stressing his government's commitment despite political maneuvering by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:20 IST
Jharkhand's Battle for Fair Allocation: CM Soren's Strong Stand Against BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the Jharkhand assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of discriminatory fund distribution against the state. He issued a strong statement against financial marginalization, noting that while states like Gujarat receive substantial allocations, Jharkhand is left with paltry sums.

Soren dismissed rumors regarding his health as baseless misinformation spread by the opposition. He accused the BJP of fabricating lies about his well-being, asserting it as part of a larger political conspiracy aimed at destabilizing his administration, which continues to enjoy wide public support.

Amidst opposition protests over alleged illegal sand mining, Soren warned that attempts to discredit his government through disruption and 'bullying' would fail. Emphasizing the electoral mandate his alliance received, he assured the assembly of his unwavering commitment to Jharkhand's development and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025