Jharkhand's Battle for Fair Allocation: CM Soren's Strong Stand Against BJP
Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP-led Centre of financial discrimination against Jharkhand, citing unfair fund distribution. He rebutted rumors about his health spread by opposition and denounced their disruption over alleged illegal sand sales, stressing his government's commitment despite political maneuvering by the BJP.
In a fiery address at the Jharkhand assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of discriminatory fund distribution against the state. He issued a strong statement against financial marginalization, noting that while states like Gujarat receive substantial allocations, Jharkhand is left with paltry sums.
Soren dismissed rumors regarding his health as baseless misinformation spread by the opposition. He accused the BJP of fabricating lies about his well-being, asserting it as part of a larger political conspiracy aimed at destabilizing his administration, which continues to enjoy wide public support.
Amidst opposition protests over alleged illegal sand mining, Soren warned that attempts to discredit his government through disruption and 'bullying' would fail. Emphasizing the electoral mandate his alliance received, he assured the assembly of his unwavering commitment to Jharkhand's development and welfare.
