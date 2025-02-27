Assam Congress Gears Up for Political Battle Against BJP

Key Congress leaders from Assam gathered in New Delhi on Thursday to devise strategies for the impending state elections, slated for early 2026. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a strong message, emphasizing their commitment to dismantle BJP's politics rooted in 'corruption' and 'division'.

Among the attendees were former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and prominent figures including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora. The meeting, held at the Indira Bhawan headquarters, underscored the need for unity and robust efforts to dethrone the ruling BJP party.

Leaders resolved to present evidence of alleged corruption under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's regime to voters. The Congress aims to reclaim power, ending the BJP's decade-long hold over Assam. A coordinated campaign is set for March, with leaders planning to actively engage with the electorate to expose the current government's alleged misdeeds.

