Trump Set for Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a letter from King Charles to U.S. President Donald Trump, inviting him for a second state visit to the UK. Trump accepted the invitation right away, marking his first return to the UK for such an event under this administration.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a diplomatic gesture, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially handed a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. The letter, from King Charles, extends an invitation to Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom.
This invitation marks a significant event in transatlantic relations, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic ties between the two nations. Such a visit would be President Trump's first return to the UK for a state-level event under this administration.
Immediately upon receiving the letter, Trump accepted the invitation, signaling a positive response and setting the stage for continued collaboration and dialogue between the United States and the United Kingdom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Genesis Invitational Relocates to Torrey Pines: A New Challenge for Golf Elites
US-Russia Talks Signal Shift in Diplomatic Ties Amid Ongoing Ukraine Tensions
India and Chad: Deepening Diplomatic Ties and Exploring New Avenues
Military's Open Invitation: Vaccine Holdouts Welcome Back
Jaishankar Strengthens India's Diplomatic Ties at Indian Ocean Conference