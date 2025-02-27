Trump Set for Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK

In a diplomatic gesture, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has officially handed a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. The letter, from King Charles, extends an invitation to Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom.

This invitation marks a significant event in transatlantic relations, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic ties between the two nations. Such a visit would be President Trump's first return to the UK for a state-level event under this administration.

Immediately upon receiving the letter, Trump accepted the invitation, signaling a positive response and setting the stage for continued collaboration and dialogue between the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)