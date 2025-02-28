Trump Set for Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK

In a significant diplomatic gesture, King Charles has extended an invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit to Britain, making the U.S. president the first elected leader to receive two state visits by a British monarch. The announcement was made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House.

The invitation letter, delivered personally by Starmer, was humorously scrutinized by Trump for the King's signature, which he praised as "beautiful". Trump confirmed his acceptance of the invitation, expressing enthusiasm for the event. Formal discussions are expected between the U.S. and UK on Ukraine and global security issues.

This visit will follow Trump's 2019 state visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth, an event marked by grand ceremonies and a royal banquet. Despite the warm receptions, Trump's past visits have been marred by significant protests across Britain, highlighting his controversial global presence.

