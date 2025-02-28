Russian and American diplomats gathered in Istanbul to strategize over normalizing their respective embassies' operations, marking a thaw in relations after years of diplomatic expulsions.

The discussions, set against the backdrop of a phone conversation between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at restoring bilateral ties impacted by the actions of prior US administrations, which Putin critiqued for their ideological rigidity.

Efforts to stabilize embassy staffing and ensure economic cooperation underscore the renewed commitment to diplomatically moving forward, as both nations seek a pathway to improved relations amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

