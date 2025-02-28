Diplomatic Thaw: Russia and US Work Towards Renewed Relations
Russian and US diplomats convened in Istanbul to discuss normalizing their diplomatic operations after years of tension. Both sides expressed readiness to resolve systemic issues and restore relations. The talks aim at improving diplomatic and economic ties, disrupted by previous administrations, and setting the stage for potential peace discussions.
- Country:
- Turkey
Russian and American diplomats gathered in Istanbul to strategize over normalizing their respective embassies' operations, marking a thaw in relations after years of diplomatic expulsions.
The discussions, set against the backdrop of a phone conversation between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at restoring bilateral ties impacted by the actions of prior US administrations, which Putin critiqued for their ideological rigidity.
Efforts to stabilize embassy staffing and ensure economic cooperation underscore the renewed commitment to diplomatically moving forward, as both nations seek a pathway to improved relations amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
