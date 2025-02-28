Left Menu

BJP Leader P C George Receives Bail Amid Controversial Hate Speech Case

BJP leader P C George was granted bail on Friday in a hate speech case by a magistrate court in Erattupetta. George had surrendered after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court. Despite health issues, he vowed to continue activism against alleged anti-national activities.

BJP leader P C George was granted bail on Friday by a magistrate court in Erattupetta, following his surrender on charges related to a controversial hate speech case. The court's decision comes after the Kerala High Court rejected George's anticipatory bail plea, citing societal impact concerns.

Upon being granted bail, George was discharged from Kottayam Medical College, where he was admitted due to health issues. He announced plans to seek further treatment at a private hospital and reiterated his commitment to opposing extremists he believes are attempting to harm the nation.

The case, initiated by a complaint from Muslim Youth League leader Muhamed Shihab, accuses George of inciting religious hatred through remarks made during a TV discussion. George, a former MLA, continues to face scrutiny amid ongoing legal proceedings.

