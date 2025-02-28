TMC MP Challenges EAM Jaishankar Over Alleged Deportation Misconduct

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has issued a notice of privilege against External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his February 6 statement in the Rajya Sabha concerning the deportation of Indians from the United States, according to informed sources.

In the controversial statement, Jaishankar purported that the Indian government is collaborating with U.S. authorities to prevent mistreatment of deported Indians. However, Ghose claims the statement, which emphasized cracking down on illegal migration and easing visas for legitimate travelers, contains misleading information and undermines parliamentary debate.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee echoed Ghose's concerns, condemning the deportation of Indian immigrants in chains and questioning the central government's inaction. Ghose insists on investigating reports of mistreatment, including handcuffing, alongside allegations of failing to address visa fraud, urging the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges.

