Macron's Trade Frustration: EU Faces U.S. Tariff Threat

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his concerns about U.S. trade policies following discussions with President Donald Trump. Macron departed Washington with limited optimism, critiquing the Trump administration's misinterpretation of value-added taxes as tariffs.

In a firm yet diplomatic stance, Macron shared that the U.S. planned to impose a 25% tariff on European imports, claiming the EU was created to disadvantage America. Macron highlighted misunderstandings in U.S. trade policy logic.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro urged continued dialogue, warning of reciprocal tariffs. The European Commission promised swift retaliation against unfair trade barriers, emphasizing commitment to free trade principles.

