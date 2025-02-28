Macron's Trade Frustration: EU Faces U.S. Tariff Threat
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed doubts over avoiding U.S. trade tariffs after talks with Donald Trump. Macron criticized the U.S. administration's understanding of value-added taxes. European leaders stress dialogue but prepare for reciprocal measures if tariffs are imposed.
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his concerns about U.S. trade policies following discussions with President Donald Trump. Macron departed Washington with limited optimism, critiquing the Trump administration's misinterpretation of value-added taxes as tariffs.
In a firm yet diplomatic stance, Macron shared that the U.S. planned to impose a 25% tariff on European imports, claiming the EU was created to disadvantage America. Macron highlighted misunderstandings in U.S. trade policy logic.
Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro urged continued dialogue, warning of reciprocal tariffs. The European Commission promised swift retaliation against unfair trade barriers, emphasizing commitment to free trade principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
