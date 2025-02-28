Arnis Votes Green as AfD Gains National Ground
In Germany's smallest town, Arnis, just one person voted for the far-right AfD in national elections, as the party showed gains elsewhere. With a population under 300, the town leaned heavily towards the Greens, reflecting a local political landscape distinct from national trends.
- Country:
- Netherlands
In Germany's small town of Arnis, a single vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stood out in stark contrast to their national surge. The recent election revealed how AfD's popularity remains uneven, finding little footing in this remote, picturesque community.
Ideologically detached from many parts of the country, Arnis, with its scenic Baltic Sea location and rich cultural heritage, heavily favored the Greens. Official results showed nearly 42% support for the environmental party, highlighting unique local political dynamics.
The town's mayor, Jens Matthiesen, expressed surprise over the lone AfD vote, noting the area's strong resistance to the party's anti-immigrant rhetoric. Despite gains in Germany's east, AfD struggles in regions like Schleswig-Holstein, where Arnis lies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arnis
- Germany
- election
- AfD
- Greens
- Schleswig-Holstein
- politics
- voting
- alternative for Germany
- mayor
ALSO READ
Trump and Modi Forge MEGA Partnership: Politics and Prosperity
Heidi Reichinnek's Rallying Cry: A Game-Changer in German Politics
Vance's Controversial Remarks on German Politics Stir Tensions
Musical Night Harmonizes Politics: Pawan Kalyan Joins TDP Leaders
Tharoor Calls for Balanced Politics Amid Modi's U.S. Visit Highlights