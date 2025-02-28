Left Menu

Arnis Votes Green as AfD Gains National Ground

In Germany's smallest town, Arnis, just one person voted for the far-right AfD in national elections, as the party showed gains elsewhere. With a population under 300, the town leaned heavily towards the Greens, reflecting a local political landscape distinct from national trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arnis | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:38 IST
Arnis Votes Green as AfD Gains National Ground
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In Germany's small town of Arnis, a single vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stood out in stark contrast to their national surge. The recent election revealed how AfD's popularity remains uneven, finding little footing in this remote, picturesque community.

Ideologically detached from many parts of the country, Arnis, with its scenic Baltic Sea location and rich cultural heritage, heavily favored the Greens. Official results showed nearly 42% support for the environmental party, highlighting unique local political dynamics.

The town's mayor, Jens Matthiesen, expressed surprise over the lone AfD vote, noting the area's strong resistance to the party's anti-immigrant rhetoric. Despite gains in Germany's east, AfD struggles in regions like Schleswig-Holstein, where Arnis lies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025