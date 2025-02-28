Arnis Votes Green as AfD Gains National Ground

In Germany's small town of Arnis, a single vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stood out in stark contrast to their national surge. The recent election revealed how AfD's popularity remains uneven, finding little footing in this remote, picturesque community.

Ideologically detached from many parts of the country, Arnis, with its scenic Baltic Sea location and rich cultural heritage, heavily favored the Greens. Official results showed nearly 42% support for the environmental party, highlighting unique local political dynamics.

The town's mayor, Jens Matthiesen, expressed surprise over the lone AfD vote, noting the area's strong resistance to the party's anti-immigrant rhetoric. Despite gains in Germany's east, AfD struggles in regions like Schleswig-Holstein, where Arnis lies.

