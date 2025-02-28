Left Menu

Bangladesh's Next Chapter: New Party Emerges with Vision for Change

The students' group that led protests against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has transformed into the National Citizen Party (NCP). With Nahid Islam as the convenor, the party aims to eliminate pro-India and pro-Pakistan politics, focusing on Bangladesh's interests. The declaration also promises democratic reform and a new constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:05 IST
Bangladesh's Next Chapter: New Party Emerges with Vision for Change
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a move signaling significant political shift, the student-led group responsible for last year's protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has officially transitioned into a political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP). At an event in Dhaka, the NCP proclaimed its intent to eradicate pro-Indian and pro-Pakistani political influences.

The declaration at the rally, spearheaded by key protest leader Nahid Islam, outlined the NCP's mission to establish a second republic in Bangladesh. The party promises to draft a new constitution and advocates for reforms across political and economic sectors to benefit ordinary Bangladeshis.

The event drew notable attendees including foreign diplomats and leaders from various political backgrounds. The NCP's formation marks a commitment to a future focused on Bangladesh's progress, pledging to rise above past political allegiances and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025