Shakeup in Washington: Demotions Rock Justice Department Amidst Political Pressure
Ed Martin, interim U.S. Attorney for D.C., demoted senior leaders to entry-level roles as part of a shakeup at a pivotal Justice Department office. The demotions include key prosecutors involved in high-profile cases against far-right groups and former Trump advisors, amid concerns of political retribution.
Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., has initiated a significant shakeup within the Justice Department by demoting several senior figures to entry-level positions, Reuters reports. Sources say this move affects leaders within the crucial fraud, public corruption, and civil rights sections.
Demoted figures include Kathryn Rakoczy and Elizabeth Aloi, renowned for their cases against the far-right Oath Keepers and former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, respectively. Sources have described the office atmosphere as chaotic, with key staff saying the demotions undermine crucial functions.
Martin, allegedly supporting Trump's contested 2020 election claims, has also threatened investigations against political adversaries, raising alarms about the office being used for political retribution. These developments add to recent tensions, following the firing of prosecutors involved in January 6 cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
