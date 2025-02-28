Left Menu

Shakeup in Washington: Demotions Rock Justice Department Amidst Political Pressure

Ed Martin, interim U.S. Attorney for D.C., demoted senior leaders to entry-level roles as part of a shakeup at a pivotal Justice Department office. The demotions include key prosecutors involved in high-profile cases against far-right groups and former Trump advisors, amid concerns of political retribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:51 IST
Shakeup in Washington: Demotions Rock Justice Department Amidst Political Pressure

Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., has initiated a significant shakeup within the Justice Department by demoting several senior figures to entry-level positions, Reuters reports. Sources say this move affects leaders within the crucial fraud, public corruption, and civil rights sections.

Demoted figures include Kathryn Rakoczy and Elizabeth Aloi, renowned for their cases against the far-right Oath Keepers and former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, respectively. Sources have described the office atmosphere as chaotic, with key staff saying the demotions undermine crucial functions.

Martin, allegedly supporting Trump's contested 2020 election claims, has also threatened investigations against political adversaries, raising alarms about the office being used for political retribution. These developments add to recent tensions, following the firing of prosecutors involved in January 6 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025