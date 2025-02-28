Shakeup in Washington: Demotions Rock Justice Department Amidst Political Pressure

Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., has initiated a significant shakeup within the Justice Department by demoting several senior figures to entry-level positions, Reuters reports. Sources say this move affects leaders within the crucial fraud, public corruption, and civil rights sections.

Demoted figures include Kathryn Rakoczy and Elizabeth Aloi, renowned for their cases against the far-right Oath Keepers and former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, respectively. Sources have described the office atmosphere as chaotic, with key staff saying the demotions undermine crucial functions.

Martin, allegedly supporting Trump's contested 2020 election claims, has also threatened investigations against political adversaries, raising alarms about the office being used for political retribution. These developments add to recent tensions, following the firing of prosecutors involved in January 6 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)