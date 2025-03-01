In a dramatic televised meeting, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy was confronted by U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting a wave of satisfaction among Russian officials. Former president Dmitry Medvedev and others expressed delight over what they perceived as a reprimand for Zelenskiy.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, described the Oval Office altercation as a 'brutal dressing down.' His comments echoed those of Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who marveled at the restraint shown by Trump and Vice President JD Vance during the heated argument.

Sergei Markov, a former adviser to the Kremlin, suggested the confrontation might hasten the end of Zelenskiy's political career, a prospect some Russian officials eagerly anticipate. Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, indicated that the clash had laid bare Zelenskiy's perceived falsehoods about his leadership and Ukraine's situation.

