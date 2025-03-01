Canada Tightens US Border Security: Key Talks with Trump Administration

Canada is actively engaged in high-level discussions with the Trump administration to fortify security measures along the U.S. border. Public Safety Minister David McGuinty emphasized the serious adjustments and financial investments that Canada has undertaken to enhance border safety.

This collaborative effort was the focal point of a series of meetings held over four days in Washington. McGuinty, alongside U.S. officials including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan, reviewed the improvements and communicated Canada's commitment to border security.

The talks represent a significant joint endeavor to address security concerns and strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two nations on issues of border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)