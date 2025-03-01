Trump Criticizes UK's Data Access Request, Comparing It to China's Approach

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism towards the UK government's request for Apple to provide access to some user data, likening the demand to practices typically associated with China. The remarks were made during an interview with The Spectator, published on Friday.

Trump recounted a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which he opposed the data access request. The leaders met at the White House for discussions that also included topics like the situation in Ukraine and a potential bilateral trade deal. Trump's comments were made during his first magazine interview of his second term, shared with The Spectator's editor-at-large Ben Domenech.

While the British government reiterated its commitment to a strong intelligence partnership with the U.S., it refrained from commenting on the specifics of the case involving Apple. The technology giant had already discontinued an advanced security encryption feature for UK users, reflecting government pressures. Meanwhile, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is investigating whether the UK's actions may have breached the CLOUD Act, highlighting concerns over international data privacy standards.

