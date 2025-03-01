Dramatic Oval Office Diplomacy: Trump, Zelenskyy Clash Over Ukraine War Strategies

In a tense 90-second span, President Donald Trump's confrontation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office exposed the limits of diplomatic efforts by US allies. Zelenskyy faced Trump's push to end the conflict on terms favorable to Moscow, threatening Ukraine's security and straining their alliance.

Diplomatic tension escalated, with Trump emphasizing his 'America First' agenda. Despite efforts by European leaders like Macron and Starmer to align Washington's stance with Kyiv, Trump's volatile diplomacy and reluctance to challenge Russia's actions left Ukraine seeking more concrete security guarantees.

The meeting's fallout underscored the fragility of US-Ukraine relations and Trump's evolving foreign policy. Zelenskyy's public expressions of concern were rebuffed, leading to a strained aftermath as both nations grappled with uncertain diplomatic paths forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)