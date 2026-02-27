Left Menu

Panneerselvam's Political Shift: A New Chapter with DMK

O Panneerselvam, after decades with the AIADMK, has joined the DMK, sparking criticism from expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. His decision, seen as controversial, comes after internal party conflicts and a failed attempt to reunify AIADMK factions. His shift has drawn attention across Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

In a significant political shift, O Panneerselvam, a seasoned AIADMK leader, has joined the ruling DMK, ending nearly five decades of allegiance to his former party. This move marks a pivotal moment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Panneerselvam's decision has drawn sharp criticism from expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who labeled the DMK as an 'evil force' to be eradicated from the state. Despite his long-standing loyalty to the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, internal conflicts and the rise of Edappadi K Palaniswami pushed him towards this new alliance.

The shift to DMK has stirred mixed reactions, with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemning the move, suggesting it reflects desperation within the DMK. Panneerselvam's transition underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of political affiliations in Tamil Nadu.

