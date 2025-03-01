EU's Deep Divide: Hungary Calls for Direct Russia Talks
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the EU to engage directly with Russia for a Ukraine ceasefire, rejecting a joint EU declaration due to irreconcilable differences. Orban's stance echoes Trump's U.S. talks with Russia, excluding the EU and Kyiv. Slovakia's leader calls for fast peace talks, contrasting EU's strategy.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the European Union to initiate direct talks with Russia to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, urging the EU to drop plans for a joint declaration in its upcoming extraordinary summit. Orban, who opposes EU sanctions on Moscow, believes differences within the bloc are too deep to bridge.
Orban's suggestion comes as the United States, under former President Donald Trump, has already begun discussions with Russia regarding the conflict without EU or Ukrainian participation. The Hungarian leader's request, outlined in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, mirrors Trump's approach, emphasizing the necessity of strategic talks with Moscow.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico also supports immediate peace talks, labeling the EU's current strategy as unrealistic. Fico advocates for including a ceasefire call in the EU summit's conclusions, potentially aligning with Orban's stance and further challenging the EU's consensus-driven decision-making process.
