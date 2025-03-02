Gaza Ceasefire: A Temporary Truce in Times of Tradition
Israel is set to adopt a ceasefire proposal during Ramadan and Passover, as suggested by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The plan aims to release hostages in Gaza and extend negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. However, Hamas is hesitant, continuing ongoing talks without explicit acceptance.
In a significant development, Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposal during the holy periods of Ramadan and Passover. The initiative, put forth by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aims to foster peace negotiations and ensure the release of hostages held in Gaza.
The planned ceasefire will initiate the release of hostages, with half released on the first day, as per the proposal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed this move, highlighting the intention to negotiate a permanent ceasefire. Despite this, Hamas has expressed reluctance, leaving the proposal's future uncertain.
This temporary truce comes after months of fighting, exchanging over three dozen hostages and thousands of detainees. Talks continue in Cairo, albeit without resolution. Both sides hold accusations over deal violations, indicating the fragile nature of the ceasefire.
