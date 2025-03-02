Czech PM Calls for Robust Military Support for Ukraine
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized the need for military aid to Ukraine to ensure a sustained and just peace amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. Ahead of his London meeting with European leaders, he called for increased military support to fortify Ukraine against future threats.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has underscored the importance of military assistance for Ukraine to achieve a just and enduring peace amid the current Russian invasion. Speaking on Sunday, Fiala stated that the goal should be a peace that holds, as he prepared for a trip to London to meet other European and Western leaders.
Fiala highlighted the critical need for bolstering Ukraine's defenses, suggesting that enhanced military support would not only aid in the ongoing conflict but also serve as a long-term safeguard for peace in the region.
As the situation in Ukraine persists, Fiala's call to action focuses on strengthening the country's military capacity to ensure stability and security. He emphasized that a robust defense would be the main guarantee for a long-lasting peace.
