Left Menu

Senate Republicans Push Permanent Tax Cuts Amid Debt Concerns

U.S. Senate Republicans aim to make President Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent, despite warnings from fiscal conservatives and analysts about an increased deficit and debt spiral. The controversial plan faces resistance from within the party, prioritizing budget restraint and social safety nets over further tax reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:33 IST
Senate Republicans Push Permanent Tax Cuts Amid Debt Concerns

Senate Republicans are advancing a contentious plan to cement President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts, sparking warnings about fiscal irresponsibility from deficit-focused lawmakers and analysts.

Despite formidable resistance from within their own ranks and a narrow majority in the House, the Republicans' move aims to bypass Democratic opposition through strategic legislative maneuvers.

This push aligns with Trump's campaign platform, though critics argue it jeopardizes economic stability by potentially swelling the deficit by $4.6 trillion, raising fears of a looming 'debt spiral' impacting future fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025