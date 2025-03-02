Senate Republicans Push Permanent Tax Cuts Amid Debt Concerns

Senate Republicans are advancing a contentious plan to cement President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts, sparking warnings about fiscal irresponsibility from deficit-focused lawmakers and analysts.

Despite formidable resistance from within their own ranks and a narrow majority in the House, the Republicans' move aims to bypass Democratic opposition through strategic legislative maneuvers.

This push aligns with Trump's campaign platform, though critics argue it jeopardizes economic stability by potentially swelling the deficit by $4.6 trillion, raising fears of a looming 'debt spiral' impacting future fiscal policy.

