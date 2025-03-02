Trump's Crypto Strategic Reserve Plans Boost Market

In a pivotal move in the crypto landscape, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the names of five digital assets slated for inclusion in a new U.S. crypto strategic reserve, sending their market values soaring. This initiative falls under his January executive order aimed at solidifying America's leadership in the cryptocurrency arena.

The assets, which include high-profile names like bitcoin, ether, XRP, SOL, and ADA, surged significantly in the aftermath of Trump's announcement. The order mandates the Presidential Working Group to progress with establishing a Crypto Strategic Reserve, reflecting Trump's ambition for the U.S. to become the world's crypto capital.

Despite these developments, uncertainty looms over the operational details of the reserve. Legal experts remain divided on whether its establishment would require Congress's involvement or could proceed under the U.S. Treasury's current framework. Analysts suggest a clear regulatory framework or Federal Reserve signals could further catalyze market growth during Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)