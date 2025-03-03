Left Menu

Zelenskiy Praises Unprecedented European Unity at Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the strong support Ukraine received from European leaders during a recent summit. He emphasized the exceptional level of unity among European nations, unseen for a long time, and underscored ongoing efforts to collaborate with America for lasting peace and security.

During a recent summit of European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine expressed his gratitude for the robust support shown to his country. Highlighting an unparalleled level of European unity, he marked this as a sentiment not witnessed in years.

After the summit, Zelenskiy revealed his satisfaction over the discussions, emphasizing how Europe is collectively striving to establish a cooperative framework with the United States. The goal is to secure true peace and ensure guaranteed security across regions.

These developments come at a crucial time as European nations, alongside Ukraine, seek to fortify their alliances and address pressing security concerns. Zelenskiy's comments reflect a broader initiative to strengthen international cooperation and resilience.

