Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Governance and Language Dispute

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu government, alleging poor governance and deteriorating law and order. Soundararajan accused the ruling DMK of rising crimes, including sexual offenses, and criticized the administration for attempting to divert public attention.

Soundararajan highlighted the recent Anna University sexual assault case, where a student was reportedly attacked on campus. She condemned the DMK for alleged sluggishness in addressing the issue, while urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to focus on genuine problems rather than engaging in diversionary politics.

On the other hand, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin fiercely criticized the central government's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. He reiterated the state's rejection of the New Education Policy and delimitation, warning that TN would resist any form of Hindi imposition. The ongoing political clash underscores deep tensions over governance and cultural autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)