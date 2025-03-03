Trump's Diplomatic Tumult: America's Allies Left in Limbo

Donald Trump's aggressive policies are rapidly dismantling America's diplomatic relations and polarizing its political landscape. The fiery Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored this tension, with the US President attempting to publicly humiliate the Ukrainian leader.

Trump's actions have raised significant concerns among America's allies, as they question whether Washington will continue to honor its security commitments. At the Munich Security Conference, the US suggested a step back from being Europe's primary security guarantor, prompting allies to consider alternative measures, including self-armament.

This wave of uncertainty has prompted nations like Japan and South Korea to explore all options to counter potential threats. As Trump's 'America First' strategy isolates the nation further, the global landscape grows more unpredictable and perilous.

(With inputs from agencies.)