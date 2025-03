Saudi Arabia's Rise as a Global Diplomatic Powerhouse

Saudi Arabia's emergence as a significant global negotiator has elevated its geopolitical stature, with US President Donald Trump choosing the nation over European venues for Ukraine peace talks. The preference for Riyadh indicates a shift from European diplomatic centrality, aligning with Trump's pragmatic diplomacy focused on economic gains.

Riyadh's role as a neutral intermediary is underscored by its strong relations with global powers and past mediations, such as the Taif Agreement ending Lebanon's civil war. This positioning allows Saudi Arabia to mediate critical discussions, illustrated by the Jeddah summit aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Despite potential friction, US-Saudi ties have strengthened, partly due to Trump's business connections with Saudi Arabia. Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh has strategically balanced relations with the US, China, and Russia, further asserting its influence. Saudi Arabia's actions are consistent with its ambition to diversify its economy and lead regional diplomacy.

