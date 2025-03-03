Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Legislative Council Elections

The Election Commission has announced elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh’s Legislative Council. Four members will retire on March 29, and one seat has been vacant since March 15, 2024. The polling is set for March 20, with the entire process concluding before March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Legislative Council Elections
The Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the biennial elections to fill five seats in Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council. The election, set to be held on March 20, will see members elected by MLAs, as notified by Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav.

Four council members, namely D Rama Rao, P Ashok Babu, B Tirumala Naidu, and Y Ramakrishnudu, are due to retire on March 29, while the seat of MLC J Krishna Murthy has remained unoccupied since March 15, 2024. This period sees a shift as new elections signal a robust democratic process.

The election procedures are expected to be wrapped up by March 24, indicating a concise timeline for this political event, underscoring the efficiency of the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

