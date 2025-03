Myanmar's Military Leader Heads to Russia Amid Global Tension

Amid escalating global tensions and Western ostracism, Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has embarked on a trip to Russia to fortify bilateral ties with one of its few remaining allies.

The visit underscores Moscow's continued support for Myanmar's military government, providing both arms and political backing at international forums. This cooperation comes despite notable international criticism over Myanmar's controversial regime.

The trip, set to include talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials, aims to enhance strategic cooperation in economic affairs and security, with both nations sharing mutual interests amidst complex global geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)