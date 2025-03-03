Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Debate: Shivakumar's CM Prospects and High-Command Dynamics

Karnataka's political landscape stirs as Minister Priyank Kharge responds to speculation about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's potential rise to Chief Minister, spotlighted by Congress leader Veerappa Moily's praise of Shivakumar's leadership. Despite commendations, Kharge reaffirms the authority of the high command and current leadership structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:50 IST
Karnataka's Political Debate: Shivakumar's CM Prospects and High-Command Dynamics
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Santosh Lad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka's political arena, Minister Priyank Kharge has addressed circulating speculations about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's elevation to the Chief Minister's post, following comments from Congress leader Veerappa Moily. Kharge stressed that such promotions are decisions reserved for the party's high command, dismissing any immediate changes in leadership.

Kharge elaborated that Veerappa Moily's opinion on Shivakumar's potential future does not translate into an imminent transition. He reiterated that current responsibilities are explicitly divided, with Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM, and any deviation from this structure remains speculative.

Echoing the sentiments, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad emphasized the finality of decisions made by the high command, urging that Moily's views should be seen as personal and not indicative of the party's stance. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar refuted suggestions of aligning with the BJP, reinforcing his commitment to the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025