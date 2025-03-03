Karnataka's Political Debate: Shivakumar's CM Prospects and High-Command Dynamics

In Karnataka's political arena, Minister Priyank Kharge has addressed circulating speculations about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's elevation to the Chief Minister's post, following comments from Congress leader Veerappa Moily. Kharge stressed that such promotions are decisions reserved for the party's high command, dismissing any immediate changes in leadership.

Kharge elaborated that Veerappa Moily's opinion on Shivakumar's potential future does not translate into an imminent transition. He reiterated that current responsibilities are explicitly divided, with Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy CM, and any deviation from this structure remains speculative.

Echoing the sentiments, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad emphasized the finality of decisions made by the high command, urging that Moily's views should be seen as personal and not indicative of the party's stance. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar refuted suggestions of aligning with the BJP, reinforcing his commitment to the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)