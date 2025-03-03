Strengthening Indo-Pacific Allies: Gen Chauhan's Strategic Australian Visit

India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has commenced a pivotal four-day diplomatic mission to Australia aimed at bolstering defence cooperation, focusing on strategic alignments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trip, scheduled from March 4 to 7, involves strategic dialogues with top Australian military brass, including the Chief of Defence Force, Gen Admiral David Johnston. The discussions aim to explore joint military operations and advance the comprehensive strategic partnership encapsulating the two nations' military collaboration.

A key highlight of Chauhan's visit includes an address at the Australian Defence College on strategic Indo-Pacific challenges, reflecting the deepening military ties between India and Australia, bolstered by last year's air-to-air refueling agreements and previous landmark deals for mutual logistical cooperation.

