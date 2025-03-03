Lech Walesa Criticizes Trump in Open Letter

Lech Walesa, the esteemed former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has publicly voiced his discontent with U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes following a contentious interaction between President Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

Walesa's reaction was recorded in a letter where he detailed his "horror and distaste" over the proceedings. According to a social media post, which Walesa shared on Monday, the letter was addressed directly to President Trump.

The document was not just a solo effort by Walesa. It carries additional weight, having been co-signed by other former Polish political prisoners, strengthening the shared sentiment against the U.S. President's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)