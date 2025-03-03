Left Menu

Lech Walesa Criticizes Trump in Open Letter

Lech Walesa, former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter regarding his dispute with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The letter was co-signed by former Polish political prisoners and shared on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Lech Walesa, the esteemed former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has publicly voiced his discontent with U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes following a contentious interaction between President Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

Walesa's reaction was recorded in a letter where he detailed his "horror and distaste" over the proceedings. According to a social media post, which Walesa shared on Monday, the letter was addressed directly to President Trump.

The document was not just a solo effort by Walesa. It carries additional weight, having been co-signed by other former Polish political prisoners, strengthening the shared sentiment against the U.S. President's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

