Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, announced the expulsion of her nephew Akash Anand from the party. This decision follows Anand's removal from all party positions a day earlier as part of efforts to prioritize the party's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST
Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to safeguard her party's interests, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party on Monday.

This decision marks a significant development as it comes immediately after Anand was stripped of all official posts within the BSP.

Mayawati's leadership decisions underscore her commitment to aligning the party's focus and objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

