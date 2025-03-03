Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand from BSP
Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, announced the expulsion of her nephew Akash Anand from the party. This decision follows Anand's removal from all party positions a day earlier as part of efforts to prioritize the party's interests.
In a strategic move to safeguard her party's interests, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party on Monday.
This decision marks a significant development as it comes immediately after Anand was stripped of all official posts within the BSP.
Mayawati's leadership decisions underscore her commitment to aligning the party's focus and objectives.
