Shackled Protest: MLA Jitendra Awhad's Bold Stance on Freedom and Deportation

In a bold protest, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in handcuffs, drawing attention to what he termed as a 'growing attack' on freedom of expression. His dramatic entrance marked the opening of the Maharashtra legislature's budget session on Monday.

Awhad criticized the deportation of undocumented Indians by American authorities, condemning the treatment they received during deportation. He stated that restrictive US visa policies were tearing families apart and shattering the aspirations of young Indians.

Emphasizing the importance of speaking out, Awhad warned that silence on these issues could lead to continued exploitation. He symbolically wore shackles to highlight the inhumanity faced by Indians abroad. The protest drew reactions, with some calling it a mere stunt, as Awhad's party members remained absent during the demonstration.

