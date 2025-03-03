Demographic Shifts in Jharkhand: BJP Leader Warns of Bangladeshi Influx

Nishikant Dubey, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has raised significant concerns over the demographic changes observed in Santhal Pargana, Jharkhand, highlighting a drop in the tribal population from 45% to 28%, alongside a rise in the Muslim populace from 9% to 24%. Dubey voiced these apprehensions during an interaction with ANI.

Attributing this demographic shift partly to the alleged influx of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators,' Dubey accused the government of implementing appeasement policies that exacerbate the issue. He stated, 'Bangladeshi infiltrators are increasing, and the government's layers of appeasement are getting exposed.'

Dubey's concerns extend beyond demographics, reaching into education, as he claims Urdu is supplanting regional languages in schools and Friday replaces Sunday as the academic holiday. He urges the Center's intervention, warning that Jharkhand's affiliation could shift towards Bangladesh without prompt action.

Dubey previously identified the rising Muslim population in Jharkhand as a 'national issue' in October 2024, demanding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to detect and deport illegal immigrants. Despite BJP's focus on this agenda in the recent Assembly elections, the Hemant Soren-led INDIA alliance maintained its majority, underscoring electoral challenges on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)