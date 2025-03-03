Political Tensions Flare in Mangalore After Alleged Assault
An FIR was filed against 12 people, including Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, for allegedly assaulting a Congress worker at a religious event. Accusations of political motives and counterclaims have intensified the conflict between the BJP and Congress in the region.
Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath is among 12 individuals facing an FIR for allegedly assaulting a Congress worker during a religious event near Shaktinagara, police reported on Monday.
The incident, which unfolded late Sunday night, has fueled political tensions, with Congress worker Yashwanth Prabhu alleging the assault took place as he volunteered at the Brahma Kalashotsava ceremony.
The BJP dismissed these allegations as part of a Congress-led smear campaign, accusing Congress workers of disrupting the peace and fabricating the counter-narrative to shield themselves from legal repercussions.
