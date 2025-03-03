Mayawati Expels Nephew: A Family Rift in BSP Politics

In a significant political development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has expelled her nephew, Akash Anand, citing his 'selfish and arrogant' demeanor following his removal from party responsibilities. Mayawati's decision comes as part of an effort to uphold the self-respect movement championed by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and maintain party discipline.

Addressing the issue, Mayawati described Anand's reaction to his dismissal as lacking political maturity and being heavily influenced by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, who has also been expelled for factionalism. She emphasized the expectation for Anand to accept his removal with maturity during a recent All-India BSP meeting.

Despite the setback, Anand declared his commitment to the Bahujan Movement, viewing the struggle as beyond mere career aspirations. He affirmed his ongoing dedication to social rights and the party's mission, describing the decision as emotionally challenging but a necessary test of patience and resolve. Meanwhile, Mayawati has appointed Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as new National Coordinators, reinforcing the party's leadership structure.

