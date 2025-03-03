Left Menu

Opposition Raises Concerns Over BJP's Approach in Delhi Assembly

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, criticized the BJP for its verbal assaults on her and Arvind Kejriwal. She accused the ruling party of ignoring constructive governance and pointed out their selective attention to CAG reports, urging them to prioritize public welfare over political hostility.

In a sharp critique of the ruling BJP, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, called out the party for its barrage of verbal attacks targeting her and Arvind Kejriwal. She questioned whether the BJP intends to spend its five-year term on vendettas instead of fulfilling voters' expectations.

Atishi welcomed the BJP's sudden interest in Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, commenting that they had previously ignored such findings in states they govern. She referenced past instances in Uttarakhand and Delhi where significant irregularities reported by the CAG went undebated.

Expressing frustration over BJP's neglect of constructive work, Atishi highlighted unaddressed poll promises, such as women's financial aid, and decried the misuse of Assembly sessions for personal attacks rather than meaningful discourse aimed at Delhi's progression.

