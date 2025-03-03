Left Menu

Congress MP Demands Probe into Suspicious Death of Film Producer Kedar Selagamsetty

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to investigate the suspicious death of film producer Kedar Selagamsetty, citing potential involvement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders. Reddy highlights the need for a transparent inquiry to address public doubts and ensure justice.

03-03-2025
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has written to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeking a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of renowned film producer Kedar Selagamsetty.

Reddy, representing Bhuvanagiri, expressed serious concerns over allegations hinting at the involvement of key Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, who were reportedly in Dubai at the time of Selagamsetty's death.

Explaining the need for a high-level probe, Reddy emphasized that transparency and accountability are vital, urging central agencies to uncover the truth and address public apprehensions regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

