Delhi's New Leadership: Rekha Gupta's Vision for a Developed Capital

Union Minister Annpurna Devi praised Delhi's first woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and emphasized the BJP's commitment to implementing central government schemes. Gupta aims for a 'Viksit Delhi' budget with inclusive public input, while opposition voices concerns over stifled discussions in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:54 IST
Union Minister Annpurna Devi meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development for Delhi, the Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, met with newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Devi celebrated the capital's milestone of having a woman at its helm and assured the central government's support in implementing nationwide schemes in the city.

Expressing her confidence in the 'double-engine' governance model facilitated by the BJP, Devi criticized the previous AAP government for its inadequate execution of central schemes. She affirmed that the new administration would address these lapses and work diligently to earn the citizens' trust.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted her commitment to crafting a budget centered on the development of Delhi, termed as 'Viksit Delhi.' During a press conference, Gupta invited feedback from diverse community groups for the success of this initiative while concerns from opposition leaders regarding muted discourse in assembly sessions continued to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

