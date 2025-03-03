Delhi's New Leadership: Rekha Gupta's Vision for a Developed Capital

In a notable development for Delhi, the Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, met with newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Devi celebrated the capital's milestone of having a woman at its helm and assured the central government's support in implementing nationwide schemes in the city.

Expressing her confidence in the 'double-engine' governance model facilitated by the BJP, Devi criticized the previous AAP government for its inadequate execution of central schemes. She affirmed that the new administration would address these lapses and work diligently to earn the citizens' trust.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted her commitment to crafting a budget centered on the development of Delhi, termed as 'Viksit Delhi.' During a press conference, Gupta invited feedback from diverse community groups for the success of this initiative while concerns from opposition leaders regarding muted discourse in assembly sessions continued to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)