Ukrainian parliament emphasized the critical role of U.S. support, under President Trump's peacekeeping efforts, in ensuring the nation's security amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. In light of recent tensions with Washington, Ukraine lauded Trump's decisive role in striving for peace across the region.
The Ukrainian parliament has highlighted the pivotal role played by the United States in guaranteeing the country's security amid its enduring conflict with Russia.
The statement, released in English following tensions between the White House and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasized the critical nature of U.S. backing.
The parliament lauded President Donald Trump's peacekeeping efforts, considering them decisive in the swift ceasing of hostilities and establishing peace for Ukraine, Europe, and globally.
