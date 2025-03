Mexico Awaits U.S. Tariff Decision: A Tense Trade Standoff

Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has voiced her administration's anticipation of President Trump's imminent decision regarding a 25% tariff imposition on Mexican imports.

While Mexican and U.S. officials maintain open channels, the possibility of a direct conversation between Sheinbaum and Trump remains. This tension follows Trump's suspended February threat when Mexico deployed troops to secure its border.

Despite recent demonstrations of Mexico's commitment to addressing U.S. concerns—such as extraditing drug figures and dismantling labs—President Trump signaled the tariffs might be enforced imminently, affecting trade dynamics significantly.

