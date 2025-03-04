FBI's New York Chief Steps Down Amidst Political Tensions
James Dennehy, head of the FBI's New York office, retired following pressure from the Trump administration to disclose agents involved in the January 6 investigation. His retirement highlights the ongoing political tensions within the Justice Department and FBI as Trump appointees aim to reshape these institutions.
James Dennehy, the head of the FBI's New York division, announced his retirement after resisting a Trump administration request to identify agents involved in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation.
Dennehy, an assistant director with 23 years at the bureau, opposed the directive, emphasizing that his agents were being unfairly targeted for fulfilling their duties.
The move comes amidst broader efforts by Trump appointees to alter the direction of the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI, institutions they claim worked against Trump during his presidency.
